Rakesh Telawne – MD, Telawne Power Equipments, Takes Charge As IEEMA Western Region Chairperson

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Rakesh Telawne, Managing Director of Telawne Power Equipments Pvt. Ltd., has taken charge as Chairperson of the Western Region of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) for a two-year term beginning 22 October 2026.

With significant experience in building and advancing transformer manufacturing capabilities, Rakesh brings a strong industry background and a focus on collaboration and capability-building. He has been closely involved with IEEMA over the past six years and most recently served as Vice Chairman of its Western Region, representing the region in industry outreach and engagement with manufacturers, local associations and other stakeholders. Sharing his vision for the region, “My priority will be to bring IEEMA members closer, encourage the exchange of ideas across industries and help businesses explore new technologies. We will work towards building momentum for ELECRAMA 2027 through roadshows and industry outreach, while also organising visits to sectors such as automotive and pharmaceuticals to learn from their practices. I would also like to take IEEMA meetings to Tier 2 cities and industrial hubs, making it easier for members across the region to participate and benefit from the network,” said Rakesh Telawne.

He added, “The electrical industry is changing, and we need to keep pace with developments in AI, automation and digital manufacturing. I hope to encourage members to explore these opportunities while strengthening the regional industry network and creating a platform where experienced professionals and the next generation can learn from each other.” Engagement with IEEMA

Rakesh Telawne has been actively associated with IEEMA’s initiatives spanning industry engagement, regional development and leadership building. As Vice Chairman of IEEMA Western Region in 2025, he supported regional roadshows promoting ELECRAMA, the Build Elect-Comp Elect initiative and the MEP Consultant Meet in Kochi. He also participated in IEEMA’s Nashik industry engagements and Electrical Fire Safety Conclave, advocating stronger industry collaboration and safer electrical infrastructure. His involvement in the Advisor for Young initiative and his 2026 WestKonnect vision, encompassing BuildELEC, CompELEC and the Youngistan Summit, reflect his focus on strengthening industry networks, integrating the electrical value chain and engaging young professionals. As Chairperson of IEEMA Western Region, he aims to build on these efforts through wider industry outreach, knowledge-sharing and greater adoption of AI, automation and digital technologies in manufacturing. Leadership, Education and Service to Industry and Society

Rakesh Telawne has been Managing Director of Telawne Power Equipments since 1999. He is Managing Director of Prajash Projects & Services Pvt. Ltd. He is the Founder and CEO of Texas Transformers and Equipment Inc., based in Dallas. Rakesh is a VJTI graduate in Production Engineering and holds a PGD-FMBA from NMIMS. Apart from IEEMA, he has served as President of Lions Club Charitable Trust International (2024–25) and Elite Cell Head of Manufacturing at Saturday Club Global Trust (2022–24). He has been a Board Member of The Alternate Bond since 2017.

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