TRAI issues draft guidelines on responsible AI use in telecom networks

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released draft guidelines on governing the responsible deployment and application of artificial intelligence (AI) across telecommunication networks and service delivery, inviting feedback and inputs from industry stakeholders.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 17:08 IST
TRAI issues draft guidelines on responsible AI use in telecom networks
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India logo (Image/X/@TRAI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released draft guidelines on governing the responsible deployment and application of artificial intelligence (AI) across telecommunication networks and service delivery, inviting feedback and inputs from industry stakeholders. The initiative directly aligns with national governance frameworks established earlier this year. The Ministry of Communications highlighted that the government released the India AI Governance Guidelines in February 2026 to harness AI across diverse sectors while mitigating associated societal risks.

According to the Ministry, the overarching national governance architecture operates on defined core tenets. "The guidelines are anchored in seven guiding sutras or principles — Trust is the Foundation, People First, Innovation over Restraint, Fairness & Equity, Accountability, Understandable by Design, and Safety, Resilience & Sustainability," the Ministry said.

"Part 4 of the guidelines provides practical guidance for industry actors and regulators to increase clarity, predictability and accountability in the ecosystem," it added. Explaining the imperative behind sector-specific measures, the Ministry outlined the essential role that telecom systems maintain in sustaining national functions. It noted that, "The telecommunication sector constitutes a significant part of India’s digital infrastructure. Today, the telecommunication sector supports connectivity for the public, delivery of public and essential e-services, conduct of trade and commerce, and secure and resilient functioning of the country’s critical information infrastructure."

The Ministry also detailed that the security and economic dimensions of the sector is "critical not only for social, economic and commercial activities but also for national security and emergency response in the country." As artificial intelligence systems see broader adoption throughout core network configurations and regular customer-facing operations, the regulator noted the necessity of standardising deployment parameters.

"At present, AI is increasingly being integrated into telecommunication networks and provision of telecommunication services," the Ministry added. "With a view to ensuring consistent and responsible implementation of the India AI Governance Guidelines in the telecommunication sector, and to increase clarity, predictability and accountability in the ecosystem, TRAI has decided to frame guidelines on responsible use of AI in telecommunication networks and provision of telecommunication services after following stakeholders’ consultation." The complete draft of the proposed norms is accessible on the regulator's official portal. Stakeholders and industry participants are required to submit their written observations and views on the consultation paper by November 27, 2026. (ANI)

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