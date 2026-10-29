ESIC extends New Amnesty Scheme till December 31, gives more time to settle pending cases

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the deadline for the ‘New Amnesty Scheme, 2025’ by three months until December 31, 2026, according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment. The ‘New Amnesty Scheme, 2025’ is a one-time initiative aimed at reducing pending court cases and encouraging compliance under the erstwhile Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act. It provides employers with an opportunity to resolve legal disputes with ESIC through out-of-court settlements under a structured dispute resolution mechanism.

As per the release, the scheme, initially applicable from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, has now been extended for three months, from October 1 to December 31, 2026. “The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), after reviewing the representations from various stakeholders, has extended the period of the New Amnesty Scheme, 2025, by three months under the existing terms and conditions,” the Ministry said in the release.

Under the scheme, employers can settle ad hoc assessments by paying the actual contribution amount along with applicable interest, without any penalty. Notably, cases are resolved within 6 months. Also, in cases where employers have already cleared their dues, legal proceedings can be withdrawn upon payment of 10 per cent of the disputed compensation amount. The scheme also allows withdrawal of cases filed by ESIC for non-submission of records or delayed payments, subject to court approval, if employers have subsequently complied with the requirements. All court cases filed up to March 31, 2025, are eligible for settlement under the scheme.

Further, cases pending for more than 15 years involving dues below Rs 25,000 are eligible for closure, while delayed returns and declarations may be accepted after the employer fulfils the necessary compliance requirements. “The extension of the scheme will provide eligible employers and insured persons with additional time to avail of the benefits. All relevant stakeholders are encouraged to avail of this extended opportunity before the deadline of December 31, 2026,” the Ministry noted further. (ANI)