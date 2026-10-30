RBI board reviews economic risks, discusses challenges to India's economic outlook

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reviewed the prevailing economic conditions and discussed potential risks and challenges to India's economic outlook at its 625th meeting held in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 19:05 IST
RBI board reviews economic risks, discusses challenges to India's economic outlook
RBI Logo (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reviewed the prevailing economic conditions and discussed potential risks and challenges to India's economic outlook at its 625th meeting held in Mumbai. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, with the Central Board deliberating on the current economic situation and evaluating the potential risks that could affect the country's economic outlook.

In an official statement, the RBI said the Board discussed the prevailing economic conditions and associated challenges and evaluated potential risks to the economic outlook. However, the central bank did not specify the particular risks or challenges discussed during the meeting. It stated, “The 625th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held today in Mumbai under the Chairmanship of Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Central Board took the Integrity Pledge as part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026. The Board, in its meeting, deliberated on the prevailing economic conditions and associated challenges and evaluated the potential risks to the economic outlook."

The Board also reviewed the activities of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) and the work undertaken by select departments at the RBI's Central Office. As part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, the Central Board also took the Integrity Pledge during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by RBI Deputy Governors Swaminathan J., Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu and Rohit Jain. Other members of the Central Board who attended included Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Anand Gopal Mahindra; Janmejaya Kumar Sinha; Syed Akbaruddin; and Annie George Mathew.

The 625th meeting brought together the RBI's senior leadership and Central Board members to review economic developments, assess potential risks, and discuss the functioning of key institutions and departments under the central bank. (ANI)

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