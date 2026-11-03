How Protected Areas Can Create Jobs and Safeguard Biodiversity, World Bank Report

Protected and Conserved Areas can create jobs and strengthen local economies, according to a new World Bank report that connects biodiversity protection with development. Employment opportunities include nature tourism, timber and non-timber forest products, biodiversity monitoring and research, and ranger services across protected landscapes. The World Bank Group is working with countries to turn biodiversity commitments into growth and poverty reduction through conservation that supports climate resilience, water security and cultural values.

The report, Strengthening the Effectiveness and Impact of Protected and Conserved Areas: Lessons and Scalable Solutions, presents practical approaches drawn from international experience. Global Wildlife Program (GWP) and the China–World Bank Group Global Center for Ecological Systems and Transitions (CWGC) prepared the report. The findings build on a global knowledge exchange workshop held in Chengdu, China, in May 2026, bringing together lessons from China and other countries.

COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia, hosted the first Global Biodiversity Stocktake, assessing progress towards the 2030 goals of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Target 3 calls for effective conservation and management of at least 30% of terrestrial, inland water, coastal and marine areas by 2030. Implementation includes protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures, OECMs, recognising Indigenous and traditional territories where applicable.

Local benefits give conservation lasting support

Countries prioritise strong governance, predictable funding and visible local benefits, adapting policies, OECM recognition, monitoring, risk management and economic models to local ecological, social and institutional conditions. South Africa's iSimangaliso Wetland Park combines community co-ownership, revenue sharing, tourism investment, enterprise incubation and skills development, mechanisms that generated more than 9,200 jobs and supported 612 local enterprises over five years. In China's Sanjiangyuan National Park, about 17,000 local households serve as rangers and co-managers, receiving training, employment and conservation-linked benefits and retaining their connection to the landscape.

Restoring landscapes and measuring real results

Restoring degraded buffer areas and reconnecting fragmented landscapes can strengthen conservation areas' resilience and create work in seed collection, nurseries, planting, monitoring and agroforestry. In Brazil's Amazon, the RESEBA native-seed network grew from 12 collectors in 2021 to 697 in 2025, with women accounting for 56% of participants. Annual seed sales reached US$672,000, and individual collectors earned up to US$950 each, illustrating how restoration can support local incomes.

Conservation effectiveness requires tracking ecological recovery, connectivity, resilience, jobs and community benefits, extending assessment beyond hectares protected and trees planted. In the Wanglang area of Giant Panda National Park, Conservation Outcome Reporting exposed data gaps that prompted a supplementary camera-trap survey recording 14 previously unrecorded species. China's Ecological Conservation Redlines offer an approach to identifying and managing ecologically important areas and improving connectivity, and Giant Panda National Park is testing biodiversity credits through a pilot.

Reliable funding and shared knowledge support expansion

Many practical approaches are already operating, with wider adoption depending on financing, supportive policies, institutional capacity and monitoring that allow successful models to be adapted elsewhere. Peru's payment-for-ecosystem-services mechanism has mobilised more than US$40 million for conservation and restoration since 2014, expanding into watersheds with different ecological and institutional settings. Mobilising resources from all sources connects these efforts to the framework's Target 19, which calls for at least US$200 billion annually for biodiversity by 2030.

Countries identify peer learning as the most valued support, seeking development partners' guidance on demonstrating economic benefits, measuring outcomes and using technology effectively. The CWGC, a partnership between China's Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group, promotes two-way knowledge exchange alongside the GWP. The new report complements Pathways to Success, which shared international practices with China's protected-area system, continuing an exchange of practical experience between China and other countries.