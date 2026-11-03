Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion

Virgin Media O2 is set to cut thousands of jobs and scale back its fibre ambitions as it seeks to increase its profitability ‌in Britain's fiercely competitive broadband and mobile markets. The telecoms operator, which is jointly owned by Liberty Global and Telefonica, is being squeezed by the roll-out of rival BT's national fibre network and scores of small "alt-nets" offering cheaper, faster connections.

Virgin Media O2, which employs 15,000 people, said ‌on Tuesday that it would save £800 million by 2029 by cutting 30% of its wage bill, with the majority of the reduction ‌coming from non-customer-facing roles. The company also said it was in talks about using a rival's network to expand beyond its own footprint, which would mean it piggybacking on BT's national Openreach network.

This is already used by providers such as Sky and Vodafone as well as BT's own consumer and business services. 'TOUGH BUT NECESSARY'

CEO ⁠Lutz Schüler ​said the changes were tough ⁠but necessary. "Given the market conditions we face, the regulatory backdrop in fibre and the technological changes sweeping across all areas of the economy, standing still and doing ⁠what we’ve always done is not an option," he said.

Virgin Media O2's latest results highlighted the competitive pressure, with it reporting a loss of ​23,300 fixed-line customers in the third quarter, taking its total to 5.5 million. Total revenue fell 5.7% to £2.4 billion ($3.22 billion) and adjusted ⁠core earnings dropped 2.6% to £995 million.

Virgin Media O2 had previously planned to upgrade its cable network to fibre and expand its footprint through the acquisition of Netomnia, ⁠one ​of the largest altnets, but Britain's competition regulator opposed the deal last month. Nexfibre, a joint venture between Virgin Media O2's owners and investment firm InfraVia, is planning to challenge the regulator's reasoning.

Virgin Media O2 said that market economics did not support "three overlapping ⁠fibre networks" and it would instead upgrade its existing cable network, which uses older technology, to offer 2Gbps services to the majority of ⁠customers next year. "Where any future ⁠fibre investment makes strategic sense, it will be supported off-balance sheet and only in non-altnet areas," it said.

It said it was "exploring wholesale arrangements to support the expansion of its services to offnet areas ‌not covered by Virgin ‌Media O2 or nexfibre's networks". ($1 = 0.7460 pounds)