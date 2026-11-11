Anthropic expands Claude into spreadsheets, dashboards and collaborative workplace tools

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has expanded its Claude platform with new tools for creating spreadsheets, digital whiteboards and data dashboards, broadening its capabilities in workplace productivity and collaboration. The new features, announced on Tuesday, allow users to create and edit spreadsheets, organise ideas collaboratively and generate visual reports within Claude. The move extends the platform beyond answering queries and generating text towards handling tasks traditionally performed through office productivity applications.

The expansion puts Claude in the same workplace productivity space as Microsoft's 365 suite and Google's Workspace, whose AI assistants, Copilot and Gemini, help users create documents, analyse spreadsheets and prepare presentations. Anthropic's Claude Sheets brings spreadsheet capabilities similar to those of Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets into the Claude platform. It allows teams to organise data collaboratively, create and edit formulas, and work across multiple spreadsheet tabs.

Claude Whiteboards offers a shared digital space, similar to collaborative whiteboarding tools, where teams can organise ideas during meetings and ask Claude to summarise their discussions. Claude Data, formerly known as Dashboards, extends the platform into data analysis and visualisation, connecting with services such as Snowflake and Salesforce to generate dashboards, visual data stories and short narrated videos using definitions certified by an organisation's data team.

While Microsoft and Google offer AI capabilities across their established productivity suites, Anthropic is bringing spreadsheets, whiteboards and dashboards together within Claude, allowing users to carry context between different formats without repeating instructions. The company said Claude can also create customised workplace tools such as account trackers, daily briefings, project status boards and contract review tables, allowing teams to build tools suited to their specific requirements.

Anthropic is also introducing interactive connectors that allow partner applications to be embedded directly within Claude. These include integrations with Adobe and Atlassian, while plugins from Salesforce, NetSuite and Workday are designed to help sales, finance and human resources teams perform tasks within the platform. "Claude works around you. It knows your team's work through the tools you connect, helps you bring ideas to life in the formats you need, and runs within the controls your admins set," the company said.

For businesses, Anthropic is adding administrative controls to manage employee access to applications, limit the actions Claude can perform and set organisational spending limits. Enterprise data is encrypted in transit and at rest, while usage can be monitored through audit logs. The workplace expansion comes as Anthropic prepares to enter public markets. The company launched its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, seeking to raise up to USD 64.35 billion through the sale of 825 million shares at a proposed price range of USD 70-78 per share. It has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT". (ANI)