Drone attack causes fire in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, governor says

​A drone attack ​has caused a ‌fire in the ​port area of Ust-Luga by the Baltic ‌Sea in Russia's northwest, injuring three workers, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He said ‌that a power station was also ‌cut off as a result of the attack, during which 150 drones were shot down over the Leningrad ⁠region ​that is ⁠also home to a major oil refinery and the ⁠city of St Petersburg, the hometown of ​President Vladimir Putin. The Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia ⁠and Estonia warned of a drone threat on Wednesday, ⁠and ​neighbouring Finland has adopted temporary partial airspace and maritime curbs, amid the attack.

Ust-Luga is ⁠a major oil, oil products and grain export outlet, ⁠along ⁠with other commodities. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the report.