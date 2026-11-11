Drone attack causes fire in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, governor says
A drone attack has caused a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga by the Baltic Sea in Russia's northwest, injuring three workers, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.
He said that a power station was also cut off as a result of the attack, during which 150 drones were shot down over the Leningrad region that is also home to a major oil refinery and the city of St Petersburg, the hometown of President Vladimir Putin. The Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia warned of a drone threat on Wednesday, and neighbouring Finland has adopted temporary partial airspace and maritime curbs, amid the attack.
Ust-Luga is a major oil, oil products and grain export outlet, along with other commodities. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the report.