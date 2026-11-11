TSMC to invest up to USD 1 billion in Anthropic, OpenAI

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has approved investments of up to USD 1 billion in two major Artificial Intelligence companies, Anthropic and OpenAI, as the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry expands its strategic presence in the technology ecosystem. In an official statement, TSMC said its board approved an investment of up to USD 500 million in Anthropic to acquire its common shares at the company's per-share initial public offering price.

The board also approved an investment of up to USD 500 million in OpenAI to acquire its preferred stock. The two investments together could amount to USD 1 billion. It stated, “Approved the investments in (1) Anthropic, PBC at its per-share initial public offering price in an amount not to exceed USD 500 million to acquire Anthropic’s common shares; and (2) OpenAI Group PBC in an amount not to exceed USD 500 million to acquire OpenAI’s preferred stock”.

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow, seeking to raise up to USD 64.35 billion through the sale of 825 million shares, with an expected price range of USD 70 to USD 78 per share. According to the company's official announcement, the proposed offering comprises 825,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, including 801,351,354 shares being offered by Anthropic and 23,648,646 shares being sold by certain existing stockholders.

Alongside these investments, TSMC's board also approved capital appropriations of approximately USD 40.93 billion (USD 40,926.70 million) to support its long-term capacity requirements. The company stated that the planned spending will mainly go towards installing and upgrading advanced technology capacity, expanding advanced packaging and mature or speciality technology capacity, and constructing new fabrication facilities.

The approved capital allocation will also cover 2027 research and development investments, sustaining capital expenditure and capitalised leased assets. TSMC also approved an investment of up to USD 500 million to establish an investment company that will make strategic investments in the semiconductor industry and its related ecosystem.

The company's board approved its third-quarter 2026 financial results. TSMC reported consolidated revenue of USD 45.50 billion (NT$1,494.24 billion) and net income of USD 23.23 billion (NT$763.06 billion). Diluted earnings per share stood at USD 0.90 (NT$29.43).

The board approved a cash dividend of USD 0.27 (NT$9.0) per share for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on April 8, 2027, with March 17, 2027, set as the record date for eligible common stock shareholders. Founded in 1987, TSMC is the leading manufacturer of semiconductors. The company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (ANI)