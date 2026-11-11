Kanchan Mehra’s Artistic Journey Comes Alive in ‘A Retrospective’

Art lovers will have an opportunity to explore the artistic journey of Kanchan Mehra at her upcoming solo exhibition, A Retrospective, scheduled from November 13 to 19, 2026, at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 13:19 IST
Kanchan Mehra’s Artistic Journey Comes Alive in ‘A Retrospective’
Kanchan Mehra’s Artistic Journey Comes Alive in ‘A Retrospective’. Image Credit: ANI

PNN New Delhi [India], November 11: Art lovers will have an opportunity to explore the artistic journey of Kanchan Mehra at her upcoming solo exhibition, A Retrospective, scheduled from November 13 to 19, 2026, at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), New Delhi.

The exhibition will be curated by noted art curator Vinod Bhardwaj, with Justice Mr. Sanjay Kaul attending as the Chief Guest. Bringing together a diverse collection of artworks, the exhibition reflects Kanchan Mehra’s years of creative exploration and her deep connection with art. Visitors will experience a range of works, including contemporary and spiritual paintings, artworks inspired by the armed forces, water coolers and charcoal compositions.

Each artwork offers a glimpse into the artist’s thoughts, experiences and changing perspectives over the years. From spiritual expressions to subjects drawn from everyday life and personal reflections, the collection captures the many themes that have shaped her artistic journey. For Kanchan Mehra, this retrospective is not just a display of paintings but an opportunity to share her journey, memories and creative experiences with a wider audience.

The exhibition welcomes art enthusiasts, collectors and the general public to experience her work and celebrate her contribution to the world of art. Venue: AIFACS, New Delhi

Dates: November 13–19, 2026 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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