Jagran Film Festival Concludes Its 14th Edition in Mumbai, Celebrating Cinema Across 14 Cities

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 12: Bringing together celebrated names from the film industry, diverse cinematic voices and audiences from across the country, the Jagran Film Festival (JFF), the world's largest travelling film festival, has successfully concluded its 14th edition in Mumbai. Spanning 14 cities, this year's festival celebrated the many facets of cinema through film screenings, premieres, celebrity interactions, masterclasses, workshops and conversations around the evolving landscape of filmmaking. The nationwide journey culminated with the Jagran Film Festival Awards Night on November 1 at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, recognising outstanding contributions across films and OTT.

The 14th edition commenced in New Delhi on August 20 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, with the world premiere of Shikayatein, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. The Delhi chapter brought together several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Moushumi Chatterjee, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sudhir Mishra, Javed Jaaferi, Sayani Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Lillete Dubey and Bobby Deol, among others. Through conversations on acting, filmmaking, writing and the changing face of Indian cinema, the festival offered audiences an opportunity to engage with the people and perspectives shaping the industry. From Delhi, the festival travelled across 13 other cities – Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai. Each city brought its own cinematic identity and audience participation to the festival. The journey witnessed interactions with several celebrated personalities, including Yami Gautam in Patna, Deepika Chikhlia in Meerut and Ravi Kishan in Gorakhpur, alongside other actors and filmmakers who engaged with audiences through conversations and special sessions. By taking cinema beyond the country's traditional entertainment centres, JFF continued its endeavour to make meaningful Indian and international cinema accessible to a wider audience.

The Mumbai chapter, held from October 28 to 31 at Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West, brought the festival's nationwide journey to its final destination. The four-day programme featured an extensive selection of Indian and international films, special screenings, premieres and interactions with some of the industry's most respected names. The festival opened with Pastt Tense, directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, alongside the international opening film Steal Away, directed by Clement Virgo, while Gondhal brought the screening programme to a close. The Mumbai chapter saw the participation of prominent personalities including Paresh Rawal, Pankaj Tripathi, Adah Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Aanand L. Rai, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Agastya Nanda, Mukesh Chhabra, Divya Dutta, Saurabh Sachdeva and Shoojit Sircar, among others. Their interactions offered audiences insights into the creative processes behind filmmaking, the evolution of storytelling and the experiences that shape careers in the entertainment industry.

Going beyond film screenings and celebrity conversations, JFF also placed a strong emphasis on learning, skill development and the changing opportunities within the creative economy. The Mumbai chapter featured an AI Filmmaking Workshop by Arena Animation, introducing participants to the use of artificial intelligence in the filmmaking process. Another key highlight was the session on the Orange Economy and Skill-Based Creative Education, presented by MAAC, which explored the growing opportunities within creative industries and the importance of developing specialised skills. The programme also included a filmmaking workshop with Amole Gupte, an acting workshop with Saurabh Sachdeva and casting sessions with Mukesh Chhabra and Anmol Ahuja, giving aspiring talent an opportunity to understand different aspects of the filmmaking ecosystem directly from industry professionals. Adding a fitting conclusion to the celebrations, the Jagran Film Festival Awards Night was held on November 1 at the Grand Sangam Ballroom, JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. The evening brought together an illustrious gathering from the entertainment fraternity, including Rohit Shetty, David Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Siddharth, Vedang Raina, Imtiaz Ali, Anu Malik, Tisca Chopra, Farhana Bhat and Ranvir Shorey, among others. The awards recognised outstanding performances, filmmaking and creative contributions across theatrical and OTT categories, bringing the festival's 14th edition to a celebratory close.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the 14th edition, Basant Rathore, Sr. Vice President – Strategy & Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan Ltd., said, "The journey of Jagran Film Festival has always been about taking cinema beyond geographical boundaries and creating a space where audiences and storytellers can truly meet. Every city has brought its own voice and its own relationship with cinema to the festival, making this journey truly special. The overwhelming response across 14 cities, along with the enthusiasm witnessed in Mumbai, reinforces our belief in the power of cinema to connect people, cultures and communities. As we conclude this edition, we remain committed to creating more opportunities for meaningful storytelling and bringing diverse cinematic experiences closer to audiences across the country." As the 14th edition draws to a close, Jagran Film Festival continues to strengthen its position as a platform that celebrates cinema in all its forms from established filmmakers and celebrated performers to emerging voices and new creative possibilities. With its journey across 14 cities, JFF once again reaffirmed its commitment to making cinema more accessible, encouraging film appreciation and creating meaningful connections between the industry and audiences across India.

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