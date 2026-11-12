Can Single Dose Help Fight Brain Disease? EIB Backs Biotech VectorY with €30m Loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €30 million convertible loan agreement with Amsterdam-based VectorY Therapeutics, providing financial support for the development of experimental treatments for serious brain and nervous system diseases. The financing, backed by the European Commission's InvestEU programme, will help the clinical-stage biotechnology company develop its innovative vectorised antibody platform and explore new treatment possibilities for conditions with limited medical options. The agreement forms part of a broader financing arrangement involving new investors and existing shareholders, giving VectorY additional resources to advance its research and expand its pipeline of potential therapies.

Neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's disease, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and Alzheimer's disease can gradually damage the nervous system, creating serious challenges for patients and their families. Available treatment options remain limited for many of these conditions, making the development of medicines that can reach affected areas of the brain and spinal cord an important area of medical research. VectorY is developing technology that could enable cells within the central nervous system to produce therapeutic antibodies for extended periods after a single administration, potentially addressing some of the difficulties associated with conventional antibody treatments.

The company's approach uses a specialized delivery system that carries genetic instructions into targeted cells, allowing those cells to manufacture engineered antibodies designed to act against proteins associated with disease. Unlike conventional antibody therapies that typically require repeated injections, this experimental technology is designed to provide sustained antibody production directly within the central nervous system. VectorY Chief Executive Officer Jim Scibetta said the EIB partnership will help accelerate the company's ALS treatment development and expand research into other neurodegenerative diseases where patients urgently need new medical solutions.

How VectorY's Antibody Technology Could Change Brain Disease Treatment

VectorY's proprietary vectorised antibody platform combines engineered therapeutic antibodies with a clinically validated delivery technology designed to transport genetic instructions into specific cells of the central nervous system. Once the delivery vehicle reaches its target, the cells can use these instructions to produce antibodies that are designed to recognize disease-associated proteins. This method could help researchers develop treatments that deliver therapeutic activity directly to affected areas instead of relying on repeated administration of conventional antibody medicines.

The platform's most important feature is its potential to support long-lasting, localized antibody production following a single administration, which could reduce the need for frequent injections. By allowing cells to manufacture therapeutic antibodies themselves, the technology is designed to address delivery challenges that have made conventional treatments difficult to use for certain neurological conditions. The approach remains under development, and further clinical research will be needed to establish its safety, effectiveness and potential benefits for patients.

ALS Research and New Treatment Possibilities for Neurological Diseases

A major focus of the EIB-supported investment is advancing VectorY's experimental treatment for people living with ALS, a progressive neurological disease that damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movements. The company plans to use its antibody platform to investigate new approaches for ALS and expand its research toward Huntington's disease, frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Each of these conditions presents different medical challenges, making targeted treatment approaches an important area of research for scientists seeking better ways to manage neurodegenerative disorders.

Jim Scibetta described the financing as an important opportunity to advance the company's technology and strengthen its development pipeline for diseases with substantial unmet medical needs. VectorY believes that combining targeted delivery with sustained antibody production inside the central nervous system could overcome limitations associated with conventional antibody therapies. The investment will support further development of this experimental approach, with its eventual clinical value depending on evidence gathered through continued research and testing.

InvestEU Financing Strengthens Europe's Biotechnology Research

Chantal Schrijver, head of the EIB Group's Amsterdam office, highlighted the devastating impact of neurodegenerative diseases and the limited availability of effective treatments for many patients. She explained that the EIB supports investments connected to European priorities that can benefit citizens and businesses, making VectorY's work an important example of research with potential medical value. The €30 million financing reflects the Bank's interest in supporting innovative European companies developing technologies that could improve healthcare and address difficult scientific challenges.

Cecilia Thorfinn, head of the European Commission's Representation in the Netherlands, said the InvestEU-backed financing will help accelerate innovative health solutions and strengthen Europe's position in advanced biotechnology. She connected the investment with the European Commission's commitment to building a more innovative, resilient and competitive economy through research and technologies that address major health and societal challenges. For VectorY, the financial support provides an opportunity to develop its antibody platform, advance experimental treatments for ALS and investigate new possibilities for people affected by other neurodegenerative diseases.