Think Before You Share: Kyrgyz Students Learn to Spot Fake News and AI Content

Around 100 university students in Kyrgyzstan gathered for an interactive educational event designed to help young people recognise misleading information, understand digital rights and become more responsible internet users. Organised at Arabaev Kyrgyz State University in Bishkek, the event brought together future journalists and technology specialists to explore how artificial intelligence, social media and online content influence everyday communication. Supported by UNESCO and the European Union, the initiative encouraged students to question what they encounter online, verify information before sharing it and understand the importance of responsible digital participation.

The initiative was featured in UNESCO's article "Empowering young people to think critically and navigate the digital world: Global MIL Week marked in Bishkek," published on 11 November 2026. The event introduced two research presentations, "Freedom of Expression and Content Moderation in Kyrgyzstan" and "Behind the Screens," which examined digital rights, online information practices and the experiences of content creators. These studies were discussed during an educational event rather than presented as academic journal publications, and the UNESCO announcement did not identify a journal associated with either research project.

The programme was organised by the Aikyn Sanarip Coalition in partnership with the Civic Participation Public Foundation as part of UNESCO's Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2026. Students from the university's Institute of New Information Technologies and Faculty of International Journalism and Media Communications participated in discussions, practical exercises and team competitions focused on today's digital challenges. The activities reflected the global theme "We All Play a Part – Media and Information Literacy for the People," highlighting the shared responsibility of individuals, educational institutions, media organisations and technology platforms in building a trustworthy digital environment.

Students Explore Freedom of Expression and Online Content Moderation

The first research presentation, "Freedom of Expression and Content Moderation in Kyrgyzstan," was delivered by Elmira Aman from the Media Consulting Development Foundation. The discussion introduced students to research examining the country's changing digital information environment, particularly the relationship between freedom of expression, platform moderation and the protection of internet users' rights. These subjects encouraged participants to consider how online platforms manage harmful content and how decisions about removing or restricting information can affect people's ability to express their opinions.

Students raised questions about the blocking of TikTok in Kyrgyzstan, expressing curiosity about why restrictions had been placed on one platform when similar harmful content could appear elsewhere. The discussion also explored anonymous social media accounts and whether they should be viewed primarily as tools for protecting freedom of expression or as possible channels for spreading harmful information. These exchanges gave students an opportunity to examine difficult questions about online safety, digital regulations and personal freedoms without treating every form of controversial expression as harmful.

The second research presentation, "Behind the Screens," was delivered by Kamila Usmanova, Director of the regional youth organisation IDEA Central Asia. Her presentation explored the experiences of digital content creators, including how they search for reliable sources, assess information and apply ethical principles when communicating with online audiences. The discussion highlighted the importance of understanding freedom of expression standards and developing responsible content creation practices in an information environment where misleading material can spread quickly.

Artificial Intelligence and Fake Content Raise Important Questions

Artificial intelligence became an important subject during the interactive discussions as students explored the growing challenge of identifying manipulated or completely fabricated online content. Participants questioned who should be responsible when AI-generated false information spreads across digital platforms, including the original creator and individuals who share the material with others. The conversation encouraged students to think about accountability, the responsibilities of content creators and the consequences of circulating information without checking its accuracy.

The growing availability of AI-powered tools has made it easier to create realistic images, videos and written material that can be difficult to distinguish from authentic information. For young people preparing for careers in journalism and digital technology, understanding these developments is increasingly important because their professional decisions may influence how information is produced, distributed and trusted. The event encouraged participants to examine the origin of online claims, consider the reliability of sources and recognise how technology can influence public understanding of important issues.

Media and information literacy also involves understanding the difference between expressing an opinion, sharing misleading material and communicating in ways that may promote discrimination or hostility. These distinctions require careful judgment because digital platforms bring together people with different beliefs, experiences and perspectives. The discussions reinforced the importance of protecting human rights and supporting responsible communication without overlooking the risks associated with online abuse and harmful content.

Interactive Activities Turn Digital Literacy into Practical Learning

The educational programme included an interactive exercise titled "Hate Speech or Freedom of Expression?" that encouraged students to analyse examples of real social media posts. Participants were asked to consider whether particular comments should be understood as legitimate personal expression or classified as hate speech, creating opportunities to discuss the importance of context and responsible communication. This activity helped students explore the difficult decisions that journalists, content moderators and internet users encounter when dealing with sensitive online discussions.

Another major attraction was the team-based quiz "Don't Trust — Verify!", which tested students' understanding of media and information literacy concepts through a competitive learning activity. Thirteen teams participated in the quiz, applying their knowledge of information verification, digital communication and important media literacy definitions. Three teams achieved the highest scores and received prizes, bringing an engaging competitive element to the educational programme.

The combination of research presentations, group discussions and practical exercises made the event more than a traditional classroom lecture. Students were encouraged to ask researchers direct questions, exchange opinions with their classmates and examine how digital challenges affect their personal and professional lives. These activities demonstrated that media literacy involves critical thinking, respect for different perspectives and responsible participation in digital spaces rather than simply identifying false information.

UNESCO Promotes Responsible Digital Citizenship in Kyrgyzstan

The event formed part of UNESCO's broader activities for Global Media and Information Literacy Week, observed annually from 24 to 31 October. Working with the Aikyn Sanarip Coalition, UNESCO supported efforts to strengthen public understanding of digital rights, online safety and the skills needed to navigate information responsibly. The coalition brings together civil society organisations, journalists, independent experts, academic institutions, youth groups and other stakeholders committed to promoting an open, safe and sustainable digital environment in Kyrgyzstan.

For journalism students, media and information literacy provides a foundation for accurate reporting, ethical storytelling and the responsible use of information sources. Future technology professionals can use similar knowledge to understand how algorithms, artificial intelligence and digital platforms influence society, helping them design systems that respect transparency, safety and human rights. Building these skills during university education can prepare young professionals to make more informed decisions when creating content, developing technologies or communicating with the public.

The Bishkek event demonstrated how educational institutions and international partnerships can help young people develop stronger critical thinking skills through practical learning and open discussions. Its central message emphasised that every internet user has a role in creating a healthier information environment by checking facts, questioning unreliable claims and respecting others during online interactions. UNESCO's initiative highlights the importance of equipping the next generation with the knowledge and confidence to navigate digital challenges and contribute to a more informed, inclusive and responsible society.