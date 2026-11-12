Tata International appoints TV Narendran as Chairman, Noel Tata named Chairman Emeritus

The Board of Directors of Tata International has approved the appointment of TV Narendran as Chairman of the company and Noel N. Tata as Chairman Emeritus, as per a statement by the company. 

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 16:24 IST
Tata International appoints TV Narendran as Chairman, Noel Tata named Chairman Emeritus
T. V. Narendran, CEO, MD Tata Steel (Photo/Tata Steel). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of Tata International has approved the appointment of TV Narendran as Chairman of the company and Noel N Tata as Chairman Emeritus, as per a statement by the company. "Board of Tata International Limited has approved the appointment of Mr. T. V. Narendran as Chairman and Mr Noel N. Tata as Chairman Emeritus of Tata International Limited, effective 12th November 2026," the company said in the release.

“Over the years, Tata International has built a strong legacy of enterprise, resilience and partnerships. I thank all our colleagues for their commitment and contribution to this journey and wish them my very best for the years ahead," said Noel Tata. Commenting on his appointment, TV Narendran said, “It is a privilege to take on the role of Chairman. I look forward to building on the strong foundation and legacy of the organisation to pursue sustainable growth, strengthen our capabilities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders.”

Separately, Tata Investment Corporation on Wednesday announced that Noel N. Tata would retire as its Chairman and Director at the close of business hours on November 11, with Bahram Vakil assuming the role of Chairman from November 12. In a stock exchange filing, the company said the retirement was in line with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, which outline provisions governing board composition, board committees and the retirement of directors.

"In accordance with the aforesaid Guidelines, Mr. Noel N. Tata (DIN: 00024713) will retire from the office of Chairman and Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026," the company said. In another board-level change, Tata Investment Corporation approved the appointment of Abizer Shabbir Diwanji as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director from November 12.

The appointments come amid ongoing differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over governance and control of the Tata Group. Notably, Tata Sons was not consulted on the appointment of new chairpersons at several Noel Tata-led group companies, including Tata International, Trent, Tata Investment Corporation and Voltas, highlighting the growing differences between the two entities over key leadership decisions. (ANI)

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