IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Nov 12 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the ​world. Below are some stories from this week selected by ​our editors, as well as explanatory context and background ‌to ​help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Ukraine's path to EU accession narrows as war drags on OSZCZOW-KOLONIA, Poland - When ‌Russian forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, Polish farmer Miroslaw Halej wanted to help refugees who flooded across the border near the village where he lives in eastern Poland. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ENLARGEMENT (TV, PIX), 1,217 words)

COP31 leaders try out new sales pitch for climate action: do it for the economy ANTALYA, Turkey - Leaders at the COP31 summit ‌in Turkey are trying out a new sales pitch for climate action that is tailored to the times: do it to bolster the ‌economy and bring down the cost of living. (CLIMATE-COP31/ECONOMY (PIX, TV), 441 words)

ANALYSIS-Disaster warning systems race to keep pace with galloping climate risks LIMA/KATHMANDU/ANTALYA, Turkey - Twice a day during the rainy season, Raquel Izarra climbs to the roof of her home in the eastern Lima suburb of Santa Inés Bajo and measures how much rain has fallen using a homemade gauge, before ⁠sending the ​data to the authorities using WhatsApp. (CLIMATE-COP31/DISASTER-WARNING (ANALYSIS, ⁠GRAPHIC, PIX, TV), 785 words)

Tears and joy as Ukrainian couple divided by occupation meet again KYIV - Larysa Ryndova hurried to see her husband as if they were going out on a ⁠first date — makeup on and perfume spritzed in the car. It was the first time she had laid eyes on 68-year-old Serhiy in 4-1/2 years — time he ​had spent trapped with others in the Russian-held town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/OLESHKY-REUNION (TV, PIX), 726 words)

Vanishing vessels and missing sailors: The ⁠Iran war's human cost at sea DINDIGUL, India/DUBAI/BASRA - V. Pandiselvi, the mother of Indian sailor Naveen Kumar, has not heard from her son for more than six months yet she still ⁠clings ​to hope he will return, crying as she replays old voice notes. (IRAN-CRISIS/HORMUZ-MISSINGSAILORS (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), 1,086 words)

Pope-mania boosts Peru tourist industry as pilgrims fill hotels and shop for souvenirs LIMA - Hotels, restaurants and souvenir shops in Peru are preparing for a surge in visitors as Pope Leo arrives on Wednesday ⁠in the country that he once called home. (POPE-LATAM/PERU-TOURISM (PIX, TV), words )

Chilean mother reunites with children taken under Pinochet dictatorship SANTIAGO - Nearly 40 years after three ⁠of her children were forcibly taken from ⁠her in Chile, Teresita Padilla embraced two of them again on Wednesday, back in the country where they were born. (CHILE-RIGHTS/, 356 words) (TV, PIX)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Fires, protests, pollution: Apple's supply chain woes in India

TIMELINE-How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ‌got entangled in ‌a China chip and spy scandal EXPLAINER-How would impeaching Pentagon chief Hegseth work?

(Compiled ​by Aurora Ellis and Patrick Enright)