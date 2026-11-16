Recent tech IPOs offer mixed signals for Anthropic as it prepares for mega debut

Anthropic’s proposed stock market debut faces an uncertain outlook, with recent technology IPOs delivering sharply different performances in their first year of trading. This raises questions about how investors will value the AI company amid mounting losses and massive infrastructure investments, according to S&P Global market intelligence analysis. According S&P Global Market Intelligence, four of seven major recent US technology IPOs were trading above their offer prices one year after listing, while three had recorded steep declines.

The mixed performance offers no clear indication of how Anthropic's shares could fare after its proposed Nasdaq listing. Anthropic plans to sell 825 million Class A shares at USD 70-78 apiece, according to an amended registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10.

At the upper end of the range, the offering could raise USD 64.35 billion and value the company at around USD 1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis. The shares are expected to trade under the ticker ANT. The valuation is higher than the USD 965 billion the company commanded in a May funding round, but below the approximately USD 2 trillion it was reportedly targeting earlier this year.

The S&P analysis showed that Arm Holdings recorded the strongest one-year return among the seven companies, gaining 171.4 per cent after its September 2023 listing. Snowflake and Airbnb rose 169.6 per cent and 165.3 per cent, respectively, while DoorDash gained 61.6 per cent. In contrast, Lyft, Uber and Rivian declined 62.6 per cent, 29.7 per cent and 57.7 per cent, respectively, amid market disruptions and rising interest rates.

SpaceX, whose USD 135-per-share offering in June was the largest IPO on record, saw its shares surge in the first two trading sessions before losing momentum. It saw a 6.5 per cent fall on June 18, as investors booked profits and assessed its high valuation and costly AI expansion. By November 11, the shares had fallen 13.2 per cent below the offer price, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. A similar correction followed South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut in July. Its ADRs, priced at USD 149, gained 12.8 per cent on the first day but fell nearly 8 per cent on the second trading day as investors booked profits.

Anthropic's financial position adds to the questions surrounding its market performance. It reported revenue of USD 33.24 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared with USD 4.58 billion for the full year 2025. However, it recorded a net loss of USD 80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 and disclosed around USD 895 billion in infrastructure commitments, including USD 69.8 billion due within 12 months. Third-quarter revenue reached around USD 17 billion, up 47 per cent from the previous quarter.

The company also faces a potentially larger supply of shares after listing, as employees and early investors will be allowed to sell some holdings from the first day of trading, rather than being subject to a standard 180-day lock-up. Seven of Anthropic's computing suppliers have also agreed to purchase a combined USD 26 billion in non-voting Class N shares at the IPO price, adding another dimension to investor scrutiny of the company's funding arrangements.

The proposed listing comes amid wider questions about the returns from heavy AI investment. Recent third-quarter earnings have brought greater attention to capital expenditure and the pace at which companies can turn AI spending into revenue, while regulatory uncertainty following the US midterm elections has added to concerns around the sector. (ANI)