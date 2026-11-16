Trump administration to name Nvidia, Microsoft among over two dozen AI “national champions”: Report 

The Trump administration plans to designate over two dozen US companies, including Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, as AI "national champions." The initiative aims to help American tech firms compete globally against Chinese rivals by offering expedited export licenses and federal support.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 12:04 IST
Trump administration to name Nvidia, Microsoft among over two dozen AI “national champions”: Report 
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to designate Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, along with more than two dozen other American companies, as artificial intelligence "national champions", a strategic initiative aimed at helping US technology firms expand into overseas markets and compete with Chinese rivals. According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, the formal announcement is expected within the coming week, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick set to lead the announcement, although the timeline remains subject to change.

The programme aims to encourage foreign governments and commercial entities to adopt US-developed artificial intelligence systems rather than Chinese alternatives. The framework brings together American processors, AI architectures and related products into streamlined packages to simplify procurement for foreign buyers.

Companies selected for this status may receive expedited authorisations for export licences, official support for international operations and eligibility for federal funding mechanisms, as detailed on the Commerce Department's initiative portal. Initially unveiled approximately a year ago as a key component of the Trump administration's broader technology strategy, the specific list of designated companies had remained undisclosed until now.

The initiative underscores Washington's determination to expand the global reach of American AI innovation amid growing strategic competition with Beijing. Chinese competitors, including Huawei Technologies, have aggressively expanded into overseas markets across Europe and Latin America to strengthen their position in the global technology landscape.

Nvidia's anticipated selection comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of the company and evolving US frameworks governing exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia's hardware powers many of the world's most sophisticated AI systems, making its products highly sought after.

President Donald Trump has frequently praised the company and its Chief Executive, Jensen Huang, for building a domestic technology giant that plays a crucial role in the AI revolution. However, concerns over national security and potential vulnerabilities that could allow Chinese entities to obtain high-end Nvidia components through export-control loopholes have prompted calls for stricter restrictions.

The Wall Street Journal noted that disclosures concerning Huang's alleged links to a Chinese intelligence operative have intensified pressure from critics urging that national security take precedence over commercial dominance. Lutnick has also faced criticism over allegations that the Commerce Department failed to close loopholes that could potentially allow Chinese companies to access advanced Nvidia microchips.

The publication previously indicated his reluctance to alienate Beijing during trade negotiations. The upcoming announcement coincides with Lutnick's preparations to accompany Trump on a scheduled diplomatic visit to China this week.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department is expected to advance new regulations aimed at preventing the illicit diversion of high-performance processors to Beijing. Expanding US artificial intelligence exports has remained a cornerstone of the Trump administration's agenda since last summer, with the initiative framed as a vital mechanism for maintaining American leadership in a critical sector where Washington and Beijing are competing for global supremacy. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

BRICS Digital Ambitions Hit a Standards Divide as Government Gains Outpace Wider Integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026