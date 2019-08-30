China QFII quota rises to $111.38 bln at end-August - FX regulator

The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $111.38 billion by Aug. 30, up slightly from $108.58 billion at the end of July, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The QFII scheme was created to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.

Also Read: UPDATE 6-Trump ties China trade deal to 'humane' Hong Kong resolution after troop buildup worry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)