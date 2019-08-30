Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-5000, Brinjal 600-2600, Tomato133-3000, Bitter Gourd 1300-3600, Bottle Gourd 100-3100, AshGourd 1600-1800, Green Chilly 692-3000, Banana Green1300-4500, Beans 900-4500, Green Ginger 1500-10000, Carrot800-5100, Cabbage 300-4300, Ladies Finger 800-3100,Snakegourd 600-3100, Beetroot 700-2800, Cucumbar 80-2512,Ridgeguard 1000-3100, Raddish 400-2600, Capsicum 1800-4600,Drumstick 900-4400, Sweet Pumpkin 200-700, Knool Khol500-2400, Lime 800-5600.

