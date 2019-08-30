International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Airbus bags USD 5 billion order from Malaysia's AirAsia X - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:08 IST
Airbus bags USD 5 billion order from Malaysia's AirAsia X - report

Image Credit: Pixabay

Airbus has bagged a USD 5 billion order for 12 A330neo and 30 A321XLR from Malaysia's AirAsia X, a press release issued by the company said however the price was first revealed by AFP.

The contract has been signed in Kuala Lumpur on Friday by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, Chairman of AirAsia X Berhad, and Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, in the presence of Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019