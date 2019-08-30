Airbus bags USD 5 billion order from Malaysia's AirAsia X - report

Airbus has bagged a USD 5 billion order for 12 A330neo and 30 A321XLR from Malaysia's AirAsia X, a press release issued by the company said however the price was first revealed by AFP.

The contract has been signed in Kuala Lumpur on Friday by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, Chairman of AirAsia X Berhad, and Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, in the presence of Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.