Aaseya Inaugurates Its State-of-the-Art Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

Aaseya IT Services (A YASH Technologies Company), today announced the opening of its fourth offshore delivery centre ‘THE S.H.I.E.LD’, in Hyderabad. Since its founding two years ago, Aaseya has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Pegasystems partners in India. This centre will provide fully-secure Offshore Development Centre (ODC) capabilities for Pega clients requiring high levels of data security, primarily banking, public services, and life sciences. Inaugurated by Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems, the centre will provide Aaseya’s growing teams the environment and resources to drive superior operational excellence and customer experiences for their clients using Pega’s digital transformation software.

“These are exciting times for Aaseya, and the inauguration of our new centre represents another significant milestone in the journey of our organization with analyst-leading technologies from Pega. Strong global business momentum and ambitious growth aspirations to emerge as a leading ‘Partner of Choice’ for leading Fortune 500 companies is propelling this move,” said Pankaj Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Aaseya IT Services. He further stated, “‘The S.H.I.E.L.D.’ will also host our Pega Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on digital process automation and customer relationship management.”

“As the market demand for Pega rapidly expands worldwide, partners play a critical role in catalyzing digital transformation for our leading customers. The new Aaseya centre demonstrates Pega’s continued commitment to enable business growth and customer success among our partners in the country. This world-class new delivery centre in Hyderabad will significantly benefit our clients,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems.

The new facility in Hyderabad is Aaseya’s fourth delivery centre in India. Aaseya’s rapid business growth is supported by the company’s recognised employee-centric environment.

“Aaseya has emerged as an important partner for us since its founding two years ago. Together, Aaseya and Pega aim to provide superior customer experiences for the world’s leading enterprises navigating their digital transformation journey,” said Suman Reddy, managing director, Pegasystems India.

Aaseya is a unique go-to partner for companies seeking to enhance their customer engagements and business operations through Pega. Aaseya’s turnkey solutions help in maximizing business value while optimizing cost. Our team of Pega consultants helps customers to design, build, deploy, and manage Pega solutions. We provide an entire gamut of Pega consulting and project delivery services helping reinvent businesses with best-in-class industry solution offerings. For more information about AASEYA IT SERVICES, please visit www.aaseya.com or email info@aaseya.com

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and Digital Process Automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world’s leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

