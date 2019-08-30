Mixing planned removal of PW engines with its failure is evil, like mixing chalk and cheese: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday cautioned against mixing up the planned removal of Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines for maintenance with incidents of failure of the engines, and said merging the two to create panic is "evil and must be eschewed". It said combining the two separate issues is like "mixing chalk and cheese".

The warning came in response to media stories that mixed up the planned removal of PW engines from A320neo planes with incidents of failure of the engines. PW engine-powered A320neo planes of GoAir and IndiGo have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction in 2016. This has led to grounding of some of these planes.

At present, IndiGo and GoAir have 92 and 35 A320neo aircraft powered by PW engines in India. A total of 436 such aircraft are operating globally. The aviation regulator said it is keeping a tab on the issues and resolutions related to PW engines in Airbus A320neo planes and it shall act when warranted.

In a statement on Twitter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "We have only one 'agenda' and that is 'safety'. We reiterate our 'assurance'. We are keeping a close watch and shall act when warranted. We also submit that we are responsible and accountable to 'risk assessment' and are open to all scrutiny and action." "The difference between the “Planned Removal” of engine on account of maintenance on ground particularly on the instruction of DGCA for “Boroscopic Inspection” and because of “Failure of the engine - inflight or on takeoff roll or landing roll” is to be understood. Combining the two is like mixing chalk and cheese," the regulator said.

"The two cannot be added for effect. Therefore, merging the two to create panic is evil and must be eschewed," it added. The DGCA had held a meeting with executives of Airbus, IndiGo, GoAir and PW on Wednesday to review the performance of PW engine-powered A320neo aircraft in India.

"Manufacturer (Pratt and Whitney) has been directed to ensure more availability of spare engines for Indian operators to prevent grounding of aircraft due to removal of engines," the DGCA said in a statement after the meeting. It added PW is in the process of implementing mitigation actions in respect of the following issues: Main Gear Box (MGB) failure, Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) failure and engine vibration.

To address MGB and LPT issues, the regulator on July 22 asked IndiGo and GoAir that all new inductions of A320neo and A321neo aircraft after August 2019 must be with "modified MGB and new modified 3rd stage LPT blades".

