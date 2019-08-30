International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

25 pct tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese goods to go to 30 pct on Oct 1

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 21:20 IST
25 pct tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese goods to go to 30 pct on Oct 1

Image Credit: Pixabay

US Trade Representative made it official today that 25 percent tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese goods will go to 30 percent on October 1, Edward Lawrence, a correspondent for FOX Business Network announced on his verified Twitter account.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019