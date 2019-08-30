IL&FS gets 10 bids for road assets

Cash strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) on Friday said it has received binding bids for 10 road assets in its domestic roads transportation vertical. These 10 road assets, that account for total debt of over Rs 17,700 crore, representing nearly 19 per cent of total group debt, received 14 binding bids from multiple bidders, a statement said.

The road assets are Jharkhand Infrastructure Implementation Company (JIICL), Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company (JRPICL), Moradabad Bareily Expressway (MBEL), Chenani Nashri Tunnelway (CNTL), Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway (HREL) and Jorabat Shillong Expressway (JSEL). Other assets are Baleshwar Kharagppur Expressway (BKEL), Pune Sholapur Road Development Company (PSRDCL), Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR) and Sikar Bikaner Highway (SBHL).

The group said the process for inviting binding bids for the road assets was launched through a public advertisement inviting expressions of interest. On August 28, 2019, the Mumbai bench of NCLT cleared the sale of seven operating wind energy SPVs (of the IL&FS Group) to ORIX, Japan for an equity value of approximately Rs 593 crore.

In addition, ORIX has also agreed to taking over the entire SPV debt totalling approximately Rs 3,700 crore, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)