Protest in Hong Kong not to impact trade with India: HKTDC

The ongoing large-scale protests in Hong Kong would not impact its bilateral trade with India, which stood at around USD 31 billion in 2018-19, HKTDC said on Saturday. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) said: "With a lot of concerns around the ongoing large-scale protest/unrest in Hong Kong and its possible impact on trade, we would like to assure that we have not seen any downtrend in business."

South Asia Consultant at HKTDC Rajesh Bhagat said the city overall remains safe, and major functions are operating normally, such as the financial market, flow of information and other business activities. He also said that about 40 Indian companies would be participating in the three-day Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2019, beginning from October 13.

"Over the last two years, we have seen a rise of close to 10 per cent in the number of Indian buyers participating in trade fairs in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

