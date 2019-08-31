L&T Construction awarded contract to build Navi Mumbai international airport

GVK's step-down subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai international airport to L&T Construction. GVK said in a BSE filing that the key development spectrum covers include cut and fill works, departure and arrival forecourts, airfield development works, and landside facilities.

GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman, GVK said the company has joined hands with L&T for the Navi Mumbai International Airport. S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T said, "With its burgeoning demand, Mumbai city was in dire need of a second airport and we are happy that we have bagged the mandate to build the Navi Mumbai airport." PTI RR

MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)