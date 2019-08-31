L&T Construction bags EPC contract for Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAPL) said on Saturday that it has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport to the L&T infra arm, L&T Construction. The work under the EPC contract includes cutting and filling, construction of the terminal building, airfield development such as the construction of the runway, apron area, taxiways, airfield development, and utilities and support facilities, among others, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release.

NMIAPL is a public-private partnership venture in which GVK-led MIAL has a 74 percent stake with CIDCO, the Maharashtra government's nodal agency for the project, holding the remaining 26 percent. "We are happy to partner with L&T for the Navi Mumbai airport," said GVK Reddy, founder, and chairman, GVK group.

MIAL was declared the winning bidder for the greenfield international airport in Navi Mumbai that will be built on 1,160 hectares of land in phases and will eventually cater to 60 million passengers per year. The initial concession period for the over Rs 14,000 crore airport project is 30 years, extendable for a further 10 years.

The Navi Mumbai airport, once commissioned, will initially have passenger handling capacity 10 mpa (million passengers per annum), which will be later scaled up to 20 mpa. "We are happy that we have bagged the mandate to build the Navi Mumbai airport. GVK has entrusted L&T to develop some of their major infrastructures," said S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T.

"Having built almost all the major international airports in the country including Terminal 2 of the Mumbai International Airport, this order once again affirms our credentials as the foremost builders of airport infrastructure in the country," Subrahmanyan said..

