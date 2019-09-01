International Development News
Coal India output drops 10.3 pc in August

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:40 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)

Coal India (CIL) Sunday said its production in August fell by 10.3 percent to 34.77 million tonnes. CIL's production in the same month a year ago stood at 38.78 million tonnes.

Coal offtake during August too contracted by 10.4 percent to 40.47 million tonnes as compared with 45.15 million tonnes in the year-ago month, CIL said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said.

During the April-August period of this fiscal, coal output reported a dip of 2.8 percent to 210.23 million tonnes, as against 216.21 million tonnes in the year-ago period. The coal offtake during the five-month period too contracted by 2.5 percent to 240.57 million tonnes.

COUNTRY : India
