Coal India output drops 10.3 pc in August

Coal India (CIL) Sunday said its production in August fell by 10.3 percent to 34.77 million tonnes. CIL's production in the same month a year ago stood at 38.78 million tonnes.

Coal offtake during August too contracted by 10.4 percent to 40.47 million tonnes as compared with 45.15 million tonnes in the year-ago month, CIL said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said.

During the April-August period of this fiscal, coal output reported a dip of 2.8 percent to 210.23 million tonnes, as against 216.21 million tonnes in the year-ago period. The coal offtake during the five-month period too contracted by 2.5 percent to 240.57 million tonnes.

