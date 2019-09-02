International Development News
SPML Infra bags orders worth Rs 177.4 cr from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 10:41 IST
SPML Infra on Monday said it has received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam. "The orders have been received... for 132/33 kV substation projects to be completed in 24 months period. These projects are funded by the World Bank under 'Jharkhand Power System Improvement Project' scheme" SPML Infra said in a regulatory filing.

"We will be executing the new power substation projects for improving electricity distribution in the designated areas of Jharkhand. SPML Infra Chairman Subhash Sethi said the company "is well-positioned to take advantage of new business opportunities in water infrastructure development and power transmission and distribution sector, both present and emerging".

World Bank

Jharkhand

COUNTRY : India
