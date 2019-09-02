Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Appoints Ravindra Bandhakavi as Corporate Partner & Head - Private Equity

India's leading full-service law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has appointed Mr. Ravindra Bandhakavi as a Partner in the Firm's Delhi office and as Head - Private Equity practice for the firm.

Ravindra has over 18 years of experience. He focuses on private equity and mergers & acquisitions transactions and works closely with numerous private equity funds and financial institutions on their investments in India across various sectors. He has been recognized as a market-leading practitioner in India by Euromoney's AsiaLaw and he has consistently been ranked by Chambers & Partners as a leading lawyer for private equity in India. He has also been rated as a leading individual for investment funds by the Legal 500.

Before joining CAM, he was with Trilegal for about four and a half years. Prior to this, he was with the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co.

Ravindra is an alumnus of National Law School, Bangalore and London Business School.

On Ravindra's appointment, Managing Partner Cyril Shroff commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ravindra to the firm. I had a very good experience working with him in the erstwhile AMSS and I am excited to work with him in the new avatar of the firm and strengthen our corporate and private equity practice further. He is well respected for his professional achievements in the industry and among his peer group."

Ravindra Bandhakavi, on his appointment, said, "I look forward to joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a firm with a great legacy and reputation. I have spent my formative years as a lawyer at the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas and have had the opportunity to know and work with many of the partners at the firm during those years. In many senses, it feels like a homecoming for me and I am grateful and excited about the opportunity to contribute to the growth of this firm.

