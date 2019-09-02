M3M Foundation commits to create better India

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group has discussed the concerns of unemployment and other vulnerable issues of the society in a recent meeting at Tauru Village. The program has been working at multiple levels from an educational pipeline to health, socio-economic development to community development at large.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation said, “M3M Foundation has been constantly working towards bringing an equitable development that will help to realize the dream of a better India. Our prime focus is on health, education, socio-economic development, environmental conservation, and women empowerment to transform rural lifestyle. After all, these grounded people are the identity of our country. And with this vision, we are determined to undertake activities that would bring about a concrete structure of the society.”

With an aim to promote greenery and healthy living practices, M3M Foundation has organized its first phase of plantation drive with the students of government school, Chakkarpur School, Gurugram. Many saplings were planted under this initiative. They further plan to develop and uplift the infrastructure of various other schools as well.

Recently, the Foundation has inaugurated a computer training center in Tauru Village to benefit the children and empower the youngsters with digital literacy. The Foundation also focused on women empowerment by funding Women skill development at Vidya Roshan charitable trust in Basai village. The move will provide weaving and sewing training to the women. The initiative will help women become self-sufficient. The Foundation has also formed a committee that ensures successful implementation and execution of all the actions taken by it.

While there is an overall shortage of doctors and healthcare practitioners in the country, it is more felt in the rural areas. And understanding the need, the Foundation will periodically provide free eye and health check-up for the people of Tauru and nearby villages. They have already stationed an ambulance for emergency purposes with medical aid and facilities for the people of the village.

M3M Foundation’s future plans include skill development, reaching out to underprivileged children across the country and ensure access to quality education. They will also organize counseling sessions for high school students and quarries related to quality education, digital literacy, and various training programs will be answered. The upcoming initiatives of the Foundation include plans to set-up primary schools with smart classrooms for migrant labours’ children, healthy meals, extracurricular activities and skill center. And it will also work on creating awareness about labour rights. The Foundation has also planned to provide scholarships to the underprivileged children of remote areas and migrant labour as well. Regular health-check-up camps also to be conducted at the labour camp.

Through such activities and initiatives, M3M Foundation envisions to effectively work towards the society. Largely, the Foundation is committed to uplift the weaker section of the society and pledge to create better India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)