Mega food exhibition SIAL returns to Delhi with 2nd edition

Chef competitions or food innovation awards, the international exhibition for food and beverages, 'SIAL', will pull out all the stops to boost growth in the food processing sector with its upcoming second edition starting September 19. The three-day exhibition, organised by Comexposium and Inter Ads exhibitions, will be held here at Pragati Maidan.

Expected to witness over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries -- like China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Spain and Switzerland, among others -- the exhibition will help them to explore the market in the country and subsequently make investments and deals in the food processing sector. "We are honoured to bring SIAL to the Indian market. The Indian food processing industry has tremendous growth possibilities and it makes it a lucrative market to explore.

"SIAL will witness a rising number of investors participating as the Indian food market is full of opportunities with high-profit making prospects. We hope to strengthen the partnership with such platform," said Adeline Vancauwelaert, Director, SIAL Paris. The exhibition also claims to offer the industry an "opportunity to source high quality local and foreign ingredients, network with industry professionals from across the globe, learn the latest industry trends, innovations, and broaden their business potential".

"It will also bring opportunities for investors and labourers and the modern food industry innovations to advance the agricultural economy," read a statement form the organizers. Also, India, this year, will be hosting for the first time, the coveted Sial Innovation, the award rewarding the best innovation in food industry.

Jury comprising of industry experts and leaders like Xavier Terlet, Professor Junghoon Moon, Chef Manjit Gill, Akkharawit Kanjana-opas, Rashmi Uday Singh will reveal the most innovative products in the food industry in terms of - technology, ingredients, recipe, equipment and services. "The awards for Gold, Silver and Bronze category worldwide will be shortlisted from over 300 companies participating in the event at SIAL India," it added.

Another attraction of the event will be the biennial world chef championship 'Bocuse d'OR' -- where leading chefs will compete in one of the world's most prestigious cooking competitions. The exhibition to come to a close on September 21.

