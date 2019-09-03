Reliance Power and Japan's JERA to set up 750 MW power project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power said on Tuesday it has signed a partnership agreement with JERA, one of the largest power utilities of Japan, for jointly setting up 750 megawatt gas-based combined cycle power project at Meghnaghat in Bangladesh. Reliance Power will hold 51 per cent stake while JERA will hold the remaining 49 per cent stake in the joint venture company. The project will represent the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the power sector of Bangladesh and contribute to the country's goal of energy security.

Reliance Power, the power generation company of Reliance Group, had signed an MoU during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka in June 2015 for setting up 3,000 megawatt gas-based combined cycle power project in phases. The project agreements include power purchase agreement and land lease agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board for the power project, gas supply agreement with Titas Gas and implementation agreement with the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. The project will be set up within three years of signing the agreements.

Chairman Reliance Group of Companies Anil Ambani said the joint venture project will give a tremendous boost to the economic and industrial growth of Bangladesh and enhance its energy security with clean, green and reliable LNG based power. "We are excited to be part of thegrowth story of Bangladesh in partnership with JERA," he said in a statement. JERA President Satoshi Onoda said, "Together with Reliance Power, we will realise a stable power supply and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)