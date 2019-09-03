India Plog Run 2019 Pledges to Make Neighbourhoods Plastic-free on This Gandhi Jayanti

India Plog Run 2019 is set to mobilize a nationwide response to plastic waste accumulation in public spaces

NEW DELHI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique first-of-its-kind national initiative, the India Plog Run 2019 aims to combat the increasing threat from plastic pollution by bringing together the most powerful stakeholders in environmental conservation: citizens themselves. Organized by United Way India in collaboration with Go Native, the Plog Run will involve picking up plastic waste while jogging or walking through an established route in the locality of the participant's choice. India Plog Run will be held in 50 cities across the country on October 2, 2019 in honour of Gandhi Jayanti and to commemorate 5 years of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

In 2018, The Bengaluru Plog Run led to the collection of 33.4 tons of plastic waste by more than 7000 participants in under 12 hours. This subsequently led to the entry of the Bengaluru Plog Run into the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to Manish Michael, Chief Executive Officer United Way India, "India produces 25,940 tons of plastic waste daily, out of which 10,000 tons remain uncollected as stated by the Central Pollution Control Board. Waste such as this accumulates in public spaces and eventually enters water bodies thereby causing irreparable damage to the environment and marine life. As India celebrated 73 years as an independent nation, the Hon'ble Prime Minister in his speech from the Red Fort emphasized the gravity of the issue by strongly urging citizens to join the crusade against single-use plastic on 2nd October."

"The India Plog Run aims to foster a circular economy: one that prevents the accumulation of waste material in landfills and focuses on recycling instead. The long-term vision of the Run would be to engage extensively with youth in building a stronger community that will take conservation initiatives and help preserve cleanliness at several locations. This will increase awareness among individuals and help increase the scope of environmental conservation," opines Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman United Way India.

"Plogging is a Swedish concept that gradually made its presence felt in the European nations. The India Plog Run 2019 introduces this radical and innovative method of conservation to the Indian public. Through the proactive participation of every individual, we hope to create communities committed to maintaining the ecological balance of their neighborhoods," adds Anvitha Prashanth, Founder, Go Native.

"India Plog Run looks to mobilize citizens across 500 different locations in India to detox their surroundings. It is also a promising avenue for corporate stakeholders as it will provide them an opportunity to fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandate by actively participating in the initiative. We are looking forward to partner with NGOs, businesses and associations and various communities to make the Plog Run a grand success," says Ramakrishna Ganesh, Convener of the India Plog Run.

To register, please visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/india-plog-run/ET00109980 or www.indiaplog.run

Each participant will be equipped with a kit comprising of safety gloves, aprons and garbage bags in preparation for the India Plog Run 2019. Plog individually or along with family for a cleaner India.

About United Way India

United Way India is a trusted charitable organization and is part of United Way Worldwide, a 132-year-old volunteer led global movement of 1600 community chapters across 47 countries. United Way Worldwide is headquartered in Virginia, USA.

United Way India network has been impacting underprivileged communities in areas of Education, Health, Income Stability and Environmental Sustainability for more than 32 years. Today it has a nationwide presence operating from 8 cities through its network of local chapters namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Baroda, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

About Go Native

Go Native is a holistic lifestyle brand that integrates food, commerce and community. Its first location in the heart of Bangalore serves delicious traditional food and retails curated furniture, home decor, fashion, skincare and F&B products. Its vision is to revive India's traditional sustainability practices so we're able to leave a better world for the generations to come. PWR

