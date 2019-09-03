Toyota launches 'The Happenin' New Yaris'

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) onTuesday announced the launch of the enhanced version of theYaris -'The Happenin New Yaris.' It's available in manual transmission (MT) andContinuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options across fourvariants, and comes with six exterior colours

The Yaris, now available in grade- J Optional, startsfrom Rs 8,65,000 in the MT & Rs 9,35,000 in the CVT, theBengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement

The Yaris grade- V Optional, which offers a newdual-tone & diamond cut alloy wheels, is available atRs 11,97,000 in the MT and Rs 13,17,000 in the CVT.

