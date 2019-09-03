Fire at ONGC's Uran plant disrupts gas supply in city

Due to a major fire at ONGC's gas processing facility at Uran near here Tuesday morning, gas supply to Mahanagar Gas' city gate station at Wadala has been severely affected. Due to the fire at the ONGC facility, which killed four people and injured three others, CNG stations, across Mumbai may not operate due to low pressure in the pipeline, MGL said in a statement Tuesday.

"MGL is ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG consumers would be maintained on priority without interruption. Industrial and commercial customers have been advised to switch to alternate fuel," it said. The company further said gas supplies across its network will normalise once the supply from ONGC is restored.

Earlier in the day, the national energy major and the policy said four people were killed and three others were injured in the fire. The ONGC said there was no impact on oil processing and that the gas was diverted to its Hazira plant in Surat.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in a processing plant of the ONGC located in neighbouring Uran area across the sea. "Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran plant early morning and successfully doused in two hours,"ONGC said.

Nearly 22 fire brigade tenders, including that of the ONGC, Navi Mumbai civic body and other agencies, were at the spot, the police said. The injured persons were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, he said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained..

