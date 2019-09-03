EESL plans to set up EV charging stations in Kolkata, New Town

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Tuesday said it is in talks with the West Bengal government for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the metropolis and adjoining New Town area. The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), the West Bengal Transport Department, Power Department and the Urban Development Department are involved in installing the proposed EV charging stations, officials said.

"We are planning 400 public EV charging stations in the city and New Town. Soon, a deal with NKDA will be inked," EESL Regional Head Sudeep Bhar said. "We require land for the EV stations at viable locations. We have submitted a proposal to carry out the capex and maintain the infrastructure for 10 years. There will be some revenue sharing with the landowner," he said.

A clear guideline for electricity cost of the charging stations is yet to be worked out, but talks are already in progress in this regard, the officials said. EESL has also given a proposal to the state government to supply electric sedans on lease.

"There are two models we are offering. One is 'dry lease' at Rs 22,500 a month for a period of 6 years, and the other is for drivers, which will be about Rs 37,000 a month," Bhar added..

