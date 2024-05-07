Distressed Cow Rescued from Sewer Pit in Noida

A cow fell into an open sewer pit on a busy road in Noida on Wednesday, prompting a rescue operation that lasted for about 90 minutes and deployment of a JCB excavator.

The cow was at length brought out and taken for treatment.

The incident took place near Baraula village under the Sector 49 Police Station limits.

The cow fell inside the pit which was around 10 feet deep and around four feet wide. Passers-by who witnessed the incident alerted the local police.

''As soon as the information was received, the police station in-charge of Sector-49 reached the spot and called the Fire Station Phase-1 to the spot. With the joint help of the police, the fire team and the locals, the cow was taken out in about one and a half hours,'' a police spokesperson said.

The cow is being given treatment with the help of a veterinarian, the spokesperson added.

