Brazil readies suspension of Rio Grande do Sul debt payments, says source
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:16 IST
Brazil's government will announce the suspension of Rio Grande do Sul's debt payments to the federal government until December 31 to support the state heavily hit by rains, a government source said on Tuesday.
According to the source, based on calculations provided by Rio Grande do Sul, the move would give the state an extra 3.5 billion reais ($691.40 million) in spending room. Local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had previously reported the measure. ($1 = 5.0622 reais)
