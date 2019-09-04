International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mustard seed futures fall on profit booking

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:14 IST
Mustard seed futures fall on profit booking

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mustard seed prices fell by Rs 11 to Rs 3,889 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday due to profit-booking by participants.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for September eased by Rs 11, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 3,889 per quintal in an open interest of 42,280 lots.

Dealers said profit-booking by traders at the current level pushed down mustard seed prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019