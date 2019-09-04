Mustard seed futures fall on profit booking

Mustard seed prices fell by Rs 11 to Rs 3,889 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday due to profit-booking by participants.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for September eased by Rs 11, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 3,889 per quintal in an open interest of 42,280 lots.

Dealers said profit-booking by traders at the current level pushed down mustard seed prices.

