NSE to conduct mock trading in various segments on Sep 7

National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on September 7. The mock trading (contingency) has been scheduled for capital market segment, securities lending and borrowing market, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and futures and options segments, NSE said in separate circulars on Tuesday.

Normal working hours for capital market segment and futures and options will be between 1015 hours and 1530 hours. For the securities lending and borrowing market, timing for continuous trading will be from 1015 hours to 1215 hours.

The normal session for currency derivatives is scheduled to open at 1000 hours, while commodity derivatives will open at 1100 hours; and will close at 1530 hours for both the segments. Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.

