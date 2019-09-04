Jaipur Watch Company opens its first retail store

-India’s only luxury bespoke watch brand forays into retail with a spanking new store-in-store and a range of horological works of art

New Delhi September 04, 2019: Jaipur Watch Company, the luxury horology brand that leverages the best of India’s traditional craftsmanship to handcraft unusual watches, is marking its presence in India’s vibrant retail landscape with a new store-in-store at Select CITYWALK.

The store offers watch aficionados and fashion enthusiasts a peek into a glittering range of their bespoke and pret collections. The store is located within Anyque – The Gifting Co, which also hosts Spanish decorative luxury brand Lladró and a few others.

Gaurav Mehta, Founder on the opening said, “The retail outpost is an important step for Jaipur Watch Company in our bid to become more accessible to our customers, particularly with our bespoke range of gold watches. Clients will be able to experience the finishing and watchmaking capabilities of the brand at the store and even buy both our pret and our bespoke collections.” Through the store, which will be manned by a trained fashion professional, the customers will be able to reach out to JWC if they want tweaks to the existing bespoke range or order a completely customized watch.

Design with a difference

The design team of Jaipur Watch Company has maximized the space by using a few critical vintage-style furniture pieces that are made to order. The vintage-style leather watch trunk, studded with metal rivets, is made-to-order for Jaipur Watch Company and holds within its red suede quilted interiors a host of Jaipur Watch Company watches. The suede trays can be pulled out to showcase the timepieces. The trunk’s cavernous interiors can hold at least 50 of our horological innovations, besides a host of brochures and other paraphernalia linked to the brand. On the door of the trunk is a constantly running film about the brand; it is completely mobile and can be shifted to the atrium of Select CITYWALK for any events. A leather table and chair are the other furniture pieces in the store.

The watches range

An entire range of Jaipur Watch Company watches is on display and sale at the store – both pret and bespoke gold watches. The brand has also introduced four unique new designs, which will showcase its design and watchmaking innovations. Among them, a limited edition watches with King George VI postal stamps in three paisa denominations, which Mehta had bought at an exhibition of antique coins and stamps in Mumbai. King George VI also happens to be the watchmaker’s subject of interest in coins; the first Jaipur Watch Company watch had a Rs one King George coin at the core of its design. Among other watches introduced at the store is a jewel watch in a unique design and a watch engraved with intricate patterns using the Guilloche hand engraving technique.

About Jaipur Watch Company

Jaipur Watch Company, the ‘Made in India’ brand, is steeped in the age-old craftsmanship traditions of Jaipur and its history of regal lifestyle even as it leverages the technology evolution that is changing the business of watchmaking, through its workshop and factory in Bengaluru. The brand, which began by using pre-British era coins, has now scaled up to introduce several unique design ideas and works with well-established craftsmanship techniques like guilloche, besides painstakingly crafting a range of gold bespoke watches. The watch brand creates unique, classic watches that resonate with Indians because of the stories of culture and traditions, history and spirituality told through the dial.

