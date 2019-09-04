Airbus India inaugurates 500-person IT facility in Bengaluru

Airbus India announced on Wednesday the inauguration of a 500-person, state-of-the-art office here to help advance the group's fast-expanding information technology and digital capabilities across its global operations. The new Information Management Centre underscores Airbus' efforts to maximise value from its global footprint, including from India where a remarkable Information Technology (IT) engineering talent pool is complementing Airbus' European partner ecosystems, it said in a statement.

Airbus began expanding its information management capabilities in India in 2017 and is rapidly ramping up over the course of 2019 and 2020, it said. The areas that it is expanding in include ERP operations, engineering and product life-cycle management as well as digital capabilities that include big data, advanced analytics, Internet of Things, Cloud and DevOps, API development as well as cyber security, the company said.

"Airbus is leveraging the strength of India that includes talent, the ability to scale volume and the extremely strong presence of an ecosystem which perhaps is the largest IT partner base in the world," President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia, Anand E Stanley said. "Our latest information management facility is about value play. It is about insourcing rather than outsourcing.

It is about core and not non-core," he said. The new facility was inspired by nature, using a large amount of green and natural light, the company said.

The Centre would use virtual computing to reduce carbon footprint and is built to cater to the needs of differently abled employees, providing wheelchair access and braille coding wherever possible, the statement said..

