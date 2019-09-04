Microsoft president pens book on impact of AI, rising cyberattacks and more

What is the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on our lives? How can we combat increasing cyberattacks? Is the threat to digital privacy real? Microsoft president Brad Smith answers these worrying questions of the present day tech-driven society in his new book, "Tools And Weapons: The Promise and The Peril of The Digital Age".

Co-written by Carlon Ann Browne, director of communications at Microsoft, the book will hit stands on September 10, publishing house Hachette has recently announced. The book claims not to be a self-glorifying "Microsoft memoir", but a "candid and eye-opening investigation into the most divisive issues facing tech companies and governments today -- cyberwar, privacy, mass surveillance, undermining of democracy, AI, diversity".

"In 'Tools and Weapons', Smith takes his readers into the cockpit of one of the world's largest and most powerful tech companies as it finds itself in the middle of some of the thorniest emerging issues of our time. "These are challenges that come with no pre-existing playbook, including privacy, cybercrime and cyberwar, social media, the moral conundrums of AI, big tech's relationship to inequality and the challenges for democracy, far and near," the publishing house said.

It carries blurbs by heavy-weights like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Former American Secretary of State Madeleine K Albright, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. "Given his experience and intelligence, you could not ask for a better guide to thinking through the questions facing the technology indus­try now. These issues are becoming only more important," Gates has written in the book.

