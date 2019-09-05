International Development News
About 30 injured after train collides with truck in Yokohama -officials

Reuters Yokohama
Updated: 05-09-2019 09:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A train collided with a truck in Japan's second-largest city of Yokohama on Thursday, train operator Keikyu Corp said and the city's fire department confirmed that around 30 people had been injured.

Video footage showed black smoke billowing from parts of the derailed train and passengers alighting near a railroad crossing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Japan
