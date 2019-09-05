About 30 injured after train collides with truck in Yokohama -officials

A train collided with a truck in Japan's second-largest city of Yokohama on Thursday, train operator Keikyu Corp said and the city's fire department confirmed that around 30 people had been injured.

Video footage showed black smoke billowing from parts of the derailed train and passengers alighting near a railroad crossing.

Also Read: Department aware of impasse between South Africans and truck drivers: KZN MEC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)