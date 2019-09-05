Vishvaraj Infrastructure Enters the List of World's Top 50 Private Water Operators

Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd. features in the list of world's top 50 private operators released by Global Water Intelligence (GWI).

Global Water Intelligence's (GWI) GWI is a globally acclaimed water data analytics and publishing company based out of the UK. Each year it publishes list of world's top 50 private operators. Vishvaraj Infrastructure is featured in this year's list published by GWI in August 2019.

Vishvaraj Water services at a glance

Water Delivered

Population Served (Mn) - 8

No. of Cites - 11

Water Assets under Management

Value - 2,000 Crs. Pipeline (in Km) - 4,760

No. of Metered Connections - 440,065 Treatment Capacity (MLD) - 1,816

