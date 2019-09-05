KONE India Launches Intelligent and IoT Connected Elevators and Escalators

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• So Safe, keeping a watch 24/7

• So Transparent, keeping you aware 24/7 • So Intelligent, keeping you ahead 24/7

Further strengthening its position as innovation leader in the industry, KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has launched its newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services. In collaboration with the recognized leader in cognitive computing, IBM Watson, this is yet another breakthrough innovation that will result in fewer faults, faster repairs and real peace of mind for the customers and users.

Using the latest technology, the elevators and escalators can now speak their minds and keep technicians one step ahead of what’s happening. Data relating to key operating parameters, usage statistics and faults is gathered from the Elevators and Escalators. All the information is sent in real time to cloud service, where the analytics are located. If the system identifies the need for maintenance, it either alerts a technician immediately, or contacts technical support or customer service, according to how critical the problem is. Customers are provided with clear notifications and report of all the actions taken to keep their equipment running. The 24/7 Connected Services are remotely monitored to ensure less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance task.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India said, “At KONE, innovation is at the core of everything we do. In our endeavour to bring new innovations and services faster to the market for our customers and the equipment users, we are delighted to introduce the world’s most intelligent elevator and escalator services, KONE 24/7 Connected Services. With IBM's advanced analytics engine, information will be used to enable new services and new experiences to KONE's customers. It means a completely new experience for KONE’s customers, with less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance work. For users, it means less waiting time and more personalized experiences.”

With such cutting-edge solutions and experience centres, KONE is well on its way towards creating a truly intelligent elevator and escalator service platform and let the elevators do the talking!

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com.

About KONE India KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4900+ people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centres where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D centres, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

Image: KONE - Intelligent Services PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)