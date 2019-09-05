Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

Lead prices were trading lower at Rs 155.35 per kg in futures trade on Thursday after participants booked profits amid subdued demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead contracts for most-traded September delivery traded lower by 65 paise, or 0.42 per cent, at Rs 155.35 per kg in a business turnover of 1,183 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in lead prices to profit-booking by players at current levels coupled with low demand at the spot market.

