Soybean futures fall on low demand

Soybean prices fell by Rs 23 to Rs 3,764 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday on low demand at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in September contracts also fell by Rs 23, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 3,764 per quintal having an open interest of 18,590 lots.

Soybean for delivery in October contracts, too, dipped by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,579 per quintal in an open interest of 42,540 lots.

