Mumbai, Sep 05 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 414 Gun Metal Scrap 350Copper scrap heavy 409 Brass honey 300Copper armature 401 Copper Billets 442Copper sheet cuttings 400 Aluminium Ingots 141Copper utensils scrap 392 Zinc 189Brass sheet cuttings 318 Lead 147Brass utensils scrap 306 Tin 1310Aluminium utensils scrap 103 Nickel 1300 CC ROD 448----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3322/3452 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3450/3610-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD 360/425GINGER BLEACHED ---GINGER UNBLEACHED 280COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10300COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10200COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15000COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12000COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1620 T.P-------PTI MUMJMF JMF

